Judith Anne Monger Shifflett
Judith Anne Monger Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Judith was born May 29, 1941, in Washington, D.C., and was the oldest daughter of the late William H. and Bonnie P. Jones Monger.
Judy graduated from Elkton High School, class of 1959 and attended two years at Madison College. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Elkton Elementary School, Genie Plant in Shenandoah and retired from First American Land Title Insurance Company. She enjoyed reading books, puzzles, gardening, taking bus trips with friends, cheering for the Nationals, and especially her time working with the students at Elkton Elementary.
Judy is survived by three children, Jeanette M. Shifflett and wife, Sarah, of Elkton, Jeff Shifflett and wife, Suzanne, of Grottoes and Douglas Shifflett Jr. and wife, Renee, of Staunton; sisters, Joan Hitt and husband, Bill, of Elkton and Pat Hollen of Charlottesville; and grandchildren, Aaron Shifflett and Nicole Shifflett.
Special thanks to Jeanette, Sarah and Kathy Hitt (niece) for being there by her side providing loving care.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
