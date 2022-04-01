Judith Charlene Hamlin
Judith Charlene Hamlin, 79, of Broadway, died March 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 30, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va. to the late Charles and Melba Lemaster Diamond.
She had worked at Tyson Foods in Harrisonburg.
She was married to Owen T. Hamlin Sr., who preceded her in death Jan. 12, 2020.
Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Thompson of Broadway; three stepdaughters, Darla Dray of Timberville, Diane Workman of Timberville and Teresa Mooney of Huntington, W.Va.; a stepson, Owen T. Hamlin Jr. of Timberville; 18 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Carpenter, and a stepson, Robert Hamlin.
Her body will be cremated and services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
