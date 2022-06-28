Judith E. (Cronk) Purke, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Judy was born in Woodbury, Conn., on June 8, 1935, a daughter of the late Helen “Happy” Margaret (Hanson) and Adelbert DeWitt Cronk.
Judy was an avid gardener and lover of all things cat. As a young woman, she was an early adopter of adventure vacations when she and two college friends camped their way through the western national parks and up into Canada. As a young military wife, she spent time in Germany, where a son and a daughter were born.
She returned to Maryland, where she raised her children, with whom she shared summer camping adventures, revolutionary war reenactment events, and a love of nature and the outdoors. She was a respected member of the revolutionary war reenactment community and managed many regimental encampments, especially the outdoor kitchens.
After moving to Georgia to be closer to friends, she relocated to Bridgewater, where she shared her extensive plant knowledge and contributed plantings to Serenity House at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She is preceded in death by a son, Brian Purke, and survived by a daughter, Leslie Sturges and husband, Richard, of Mount Solon; a son, Andrew N. Purke of Bedford, Pa.; and niece, Lisa Marie Kiessling.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
