Judith Ellen Lee Mabe, 74, of Harrisonburg, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 27, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market, Va., having struggled many years with serious illness.
A daughter of L. Harold Lee and Eleanor Rhodes Lee, Judy was born on Feb. 10, 1946 in Harrisonburg, where she grew up and spent most of her life. She attended the public schools and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1964. She briefly attended Madison College. She participated in the Famous Artists School in Westport, Conn.’s correspondence classes and enjoyed trying her hand at different art techniques.
In July 1972, Judy married Joseph Mabe, now deceased. In their happy times together, she enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with him. She was an adventurous cook with whatever they caught or procured. Also, she kept journals with entries of quotes, events, stories, etc. Her observations about life could be thoughtful and pretty wise. While a quiet person, she could have a quick wit to bring smiles.
Over the years, Judy was employed by several restaurants in Harrisonburg and later by James Madison University in food service, from which she retired. While in Harrisonburg, she was a life time member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Judy was pre-deceased by her parents, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, and one niece. She is survived by four sisters, Barbara and husband, Michael Lohr, of Harrisonburg; Rebecca and husband, Charles Bocskey, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Carol and husband, Tom Worley, of Vinton, Va., and Katherine Lyon of Harrisonburg, and one brother, Edward Lee of Quilcene, Wash. Also surviving, are a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, an aunt, and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery, with the Reverend Dennis Lohr officiating, who is also Judith’s nephew. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the food pantry at Asbury United Methodist Church (205 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801) or other charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the Life Care Staff for their special and devoted care of Judy, especially during this time of COVID visitation protocol.
Condolences may be sent to the Judith Mabe family at www.mcmullen.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
