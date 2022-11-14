Judith J. Spahr, 93, of Broadway, died Nov. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Judy, as she was known, was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Kingwood, W.Va., the daughter of James T. and Ruby Schaeffer Spahr.
Following her early years in Kingwood, she spent several years in St. Petersburg, Fla. and Richmond, Va. In 1956, she moved to Washington, D.C., working at the Central Intelligence Agency and the United States Senate, serving on a staff of the late Senator Henry M. Jackson and on the Senate Committee of Appropriations.
After retiring from government service, she worked for a non-profit organization, Americans for Energy Independence.
In 1983, she moved to Broadway, where she became active in community affairs, serving on the Broadway-Timberville Board of Zoning Appeals, helping with Meals on Wheels, and serving as a member of the Friends of the Village Library, and the Plains District Memorial Museum.
She is survived by a brother, James T. Spahr of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and a sister, Sylvia Kallenbach of Silver Springs, Fla.; three nieces, Vicky (Jerry) Germroth of Edinburg, Va., Nancy (Mike) Lowden of Richmond, Va., and Beth (Rich) Papworth of Chesapeake, Va.; great-nieces, Julie, Jenny and Jill Germroth; great-nephews, Greg Germroth and Josh Papworth; and great-great nephew, Kaleb Stickley.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Timberville on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. A private burial service will be held in Kingwood, W.Va. at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Village Library, P.O. Box 1045, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.