Judith “Judy” Ann Fulk, 74, passed away Aug. 25, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Shenandoah. She was born April 19, 1949, in Mount Jackson and was the daughter of the late Ann Thompson.
Judy owned and operated, with her husband, a poultry farm growing chickens for Pilgrims Pride.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hull.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Dean of Shenandoah; son, Richard Ryan of Mount Jackson; and grandchildren, Nichole Rummell of Middletown and Dakota and Caitlyn Brooke Jones, both of Shenandoah.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
