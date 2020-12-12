Judith Junkin Brown Paxton, 90, of Salem, Va., passed away on Monday, Dec. 7th, 2020. Judy, as she was known, or more affectionately "Miss Judy", was born Sept. 9, 1930, in Roanoke, Va., the daughter of the late Elijah Brazelton Brown and the late Martha Judith Junkin Brown. She was the wife of the late William Joseph Paxton, Jr., former City Manager of Salem. She is survived by her three sons, W. David Paxton and his wife, Vicki, of Roanoke, Va.; Joseph Paxton and his wife, Annette, of Broadway, Va., and James Paxton and his wife, Hilda, of Salem, Va.; her daughter, Martha Paxton Nowlin and her husband, Melvin, of Big Island, Va.; her brother, William O'Brien and his wife, Ellie, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., and her sister-in-law, June Newman Paxton of Roanoke, Va. She is also survived by ten grandchildren (and spouses), Corey (Danielle) Paxton, Traci (Matt) Rowe, Jessica (Scott) Mackaro, Katie (Marc) Palmieri, Jennifer Paxton, Sara (Greg) Hall, William (Brittany) Paxton, Theresa (Michael) Peregoff, Kimberly (Lacy) Burnette, and Robert (Courtney) Paxton, as well as ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Shiloah, Norah, Paige Judith, Tyler, Victoria, Evelyn, Ava, Anna Grace, and Joey. In addition, she had many nephews, nieces, and cousins, on both sides of her family, which are far too numerous to list, along with many fun-loving and trusted friends, all of whom she deeply loved and was loved in return.
A woman of deep Christian faith and joy, "Miss Judy" was known for her compassion and care for everyone, as she never met a stranger. A beloved member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Judy sang in the choir for 70 years, directed the children's choir, served several terms on the Vestry, was an active member of the Mary and Martha Guild, was a mentor to confirmands, helped with the altar, bazaars, and faithfully read to the children at St. Anne's Day School. For many years, she volunteered at the Diocesan office for the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke, and earlier, Judy went to work in the General District Court Clerk's Office to help pay for college for her four children. In the community, she is remembered for preparing pots of hot chili for the Salem Street Department crews every time there was snow to be plowed, helping to organize the decorating of lamp posts at Christmas, and putting up flags for July 4th in her Langhorne Place neighborhood. She enjoyed progressive dinners in her neighborhood, her book club of 50+ years, playing bridge with anyone that had a game, and watching her beloved Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy shows nightly. Salem was important to her; for many years she could be seen walking the streets daily, visiting the Salem farmer's market, and stopping to just chat with many who crossed her path. She also served for numerous years as a coordinator for the volunteers from St. Paul's who serve at the Roanoke Area Ministries serving lunches at RAM House. She was also an active member of the Roanoke Valley Al-Anon Family Groups, regularly attending the Wednesday morning and the Saturday evening meetings. She was an Andrew Lewis Wolverine, having graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1948 and serving on the reunion committee for many years.
Health issues in the past two years necessitated a move to Park Oak Grove in Roanoke, as she said, "just outside of Salem." This place became her second home where she developed many close friendships while organizing card games and social gatherings, continuing in her book club, and making newcomers feel welcomed. During this past year, Judy received wonderful care at Park Oak Grove as the staff came to treat and love her like she was a member of their family. In her final days, following her battle with COVID, Heartland Hospice provided invaluable care which helped Judy make the transition to the next part of her journey as she came into the healing embrace of Jesus and looked forward to being reunited with Bill and many other loved ones.
Due to concerns for health safety, a private family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. A public memorial service will also be held in 2021 to celebrate her life publicly when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church earmarked for the Music program at 42 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
