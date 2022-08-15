Judith Lynn Hensley, 66, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, to begin her final journey to her eternal reward.
Ms. Hensley was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Baltimore, Md. to the late Louis Edward Roedder and Irene Ahren Thune.
Judy was raised in Baltimore and later relocated to the Valley. She had a longstanding career with Walmart, where she was a familiar face at the Valley Mall, Burgess Road and Luray stores. She had recently retired from the Luray location but decided to return part time to keep herself occupied. Judy loved her family and treated most everyone she met as family. Reminders of her love to dance will always be a cherished memory when her family hears Judy’s favorite music.
She is survived by Wanda Graney, her partner in life of 33 years; two sons, Timothy Hensley and David Hensley, both of Shenandoah; stepson, Michael Graney (Brittany) of Luray; two sisters, Joyce Gephardt (Frank) of Stanley and Jeanne Roedder Johnson of Elizabeth City, N.C.; four grandchildren, Sean Hensley (Katlyn) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Matthew Moreland of Luray and Amiah Graney and Michael Graney Jr., both of Luray; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as extended family of mama Joyce Graney: a brother, Frank Graney, and sisters, Carol Newton, Harley Lawson (Jory), Linda Kite, and Joyce Young (Troy).
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jack Campbell officiating. The burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
