Judith Orlaine Bergdoll Dove, 76, of Timberville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born May 17, 1943, in Landes, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Wilma Borror Hinkle.
She had worked at Pilgrims Pride and was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle in New Market.
She was married to Harold Bergdoll, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1972.
Surviving are three daughters, Judy Dove of Fulks Run, Carol Bergdoll of Timberville, and Sherry Suter of New Market; a son, Harold "Bert" Bergdoll, Jr. of Broadway; a brother, Otha Hinkle of New Creek, W.Va.; three sisters, Bonnie Crites of Capon Bridge, W.Va., Beverly Judy of Moorefield, W.Va., and Juanita See of Durgon, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Sabrina Bergdoll and Kristin Suter, and three great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Taylor, and Camreon.
Pastor Charles Clinedinst will conduct a private graveside service at Dorcas Baptist Cemetery in Dorcas, W.Va.
There will not be any viewing at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Anicira Adoption Center, 1992 Medical Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
