Judy Awtrey Bates, 78, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in 1944, she was a resident of Virginia Beach for most of her life. She spent the last 10 years in Johnson City, Tenn. and Harrisonburg, Va. to be closer to her daughters.
Judy was a dedicated and loving mother and could often be found volunteering behind the scenes with the Kempsville Marching Band Color Guard and every Kempsville drama production. When she wasn’t working with teenagers, she spent her time crafting, creating a beautiful home and flower garden, playing Words with Friends, cooking amazing dinners, walking on the beach collecting shells, or traveling the world by cruise ship. An avid bridge player, she was a Life Master through ACBL and a founding member of the Virginia Beach Bridge Center. She turned that passion into a business, teaching others how to play the game and running local and regional tournaments.
Passionate about the arts, she was always willing to share her love of the theatre, drawing and painting, and flower gardening with anyone who would listen. She was a member of the Bellaire Book Club, preferred a good mystery over anything else, and passed her love of reading on to her daughters.
Judy prioritized her family above all else. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Ollie Burton Bates III; her mother, Amrah Awtrey; her father, Albert Awtrey; and her brother, Albert Awtrey Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Stefanie (Tim) Eye of Harrisonburg, Heather (Neal) Lewis of Johnson City, Tenn. and Yvonne (Scotty) Stainback of Whitehouse, Texas; grandchildren, David, Jake (Melissa) and Grace Eye, Mallory and Griffin Lewis and Hayley Stainback and great-grandchildren, James, Mckenna and Oliver Eye.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Judy's companion and friend, Teresa Atwood-Morgan, the staff of Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living and Gentiva Hospice for the excellent and loving care they provided to her.
A memorial service will be held at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living in Harrisonburg, Va. Monday, Aug. 28, at 1:30 p.m. The burial will be private.
Because of her passion for cats, especially her beloved Max and Sox, who are now with Judy's granddaughter, Grace, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the United States, https://www.humanesociety.org/, to honor Judy's memory in lieu of flowers.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
