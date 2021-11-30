Judy Ann Dorman Caldwell, 68, a lifelong resident of Rockingham County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
She was born June 22, 1953, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Kathleen Dorman.
Judy graduated in 1972 from Harrisonburg High School and was a member of Peake Pentecostal Church. She loved her dogs, gardening, planting flowers and cooking.
On Jan. 4, 1975, she married Robert Caldwell, who preceded her in death Sept. 13, 2014.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Caldwell and companion, Stacey Winegard, of Rockingham, Vickie Miller and husband, Eric, of Fulks Run, Mary Christmas, Noah Caldwell and companion, Karissa Simmons, and Ryan Caldwell, all of Rockingham; two grandchildren, Dylan Caldwell and Ciara Christmas; two half sisters, Mary Jane Burrell and Lucy Crummet; and a half brother, Ricky Lambert.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by a half sister, Karen Taylor, and son-in-law, Charles Christmas.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Warner officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
