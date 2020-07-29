Judy A. Gordon
Judy Ann Gordon, 69, wife of Douglas Gordon of Hankey Mountain Road in Churchville, entered Glory Land Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.
Mrs. Gordon was born in Augusta County on Dec. 27, 1950, a daughter of Naomi (Smith) Knott Cupp and the late Everette “Buzz” Knott and Harold William Cupp.
Judy was employed with Genesco in Verona for 17 1/2 years and then with Lovingston in Staunton. Later, she was a housekeeper for various people around the area. Judy loved flowers, hummingbirds, her white Himalayan cat, “Missy”, and enjoyed feeding her two stray cats.
In addition to her fathers, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Cupp; brothers-in-law, Melvin Beverage and Donald Gordon; and niece, Kathy Beverage Hildebrand.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, Doug, whom she married in August of 1969, are a son, Curtis and his wife, Lisa; stepson, Dennis Gordon; sister, Nancy Beverage; five brothers, Levi Knott and his wife, Teresa, Larry Knott and his wife, Donna, Kenny Knott and his wife, Debbie, Donnie Knott and his wife, Amy, and Jeff Cupp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville, Va., by The Rev. William “Bill” Trice.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff and nurses at the Augusta Health Cancer Center and Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
