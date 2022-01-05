Judy Ann Emswiler Williams, 73, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Williams was born Sept. 23, 1948, in Rockingham, Va., to the late Cloyd “Runt” Sherwood and Georgia Loker Emswiler.
She worked for 38 years at Good Printers and later worked at JMU Food Services and volunteered at the hospital gift shop. She was an accomplished painting artist, Emswiler family historian, member of the Tenth Legion Mt. Valley Ruritan Club, and loved to help her friends and family and take them food and to appointments. She was a lifetime member of Linville United Methodist Church.
On Feb. 14, 2012, she married Bennie Williams, who preceded her in death Oct. 18, 2020.
Surviving are a son, J.W. Campbell and wife, Sarah, of Broadway; grandchildren, Kameryn Campbell and Isaac Campbell; and a brother, Cloyd “Snake” Emswiler and wife, Sandee, of McGaheysville.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her siblings, James Emswiler and JoEllen Emswiler.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed. Burial will be held privately at Linville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
