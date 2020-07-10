Judy Ann Anderson Mongold, 76, a lifelong resident of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born on June 12, 1944, in Shenandoah County, and was the daughter of the late Staylor Aldine and Willie Helmeta Lloyd Anderson.
Judy was a homemaker and member of Morning Star Lutheran Church in Mount Jackson. She loved spending time with her family.
On August 30, 1960, she married, Johnny Mongold, who survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Tammy Spitzer and husband, Todd, of Broadway; a son, Tony Mongold and wife, Patty, of Timberville; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Anderson and wife, Gena, of Fulks Run ,and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, 20 East Gay Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
She will be cremated and there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
