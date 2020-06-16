Judy Ann Darby, 75, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Darby was born August 30, 1944, in Albright, West Virginia, to the late Leroy and Kathleen Wilhelm Metz.
She was a member of the Elkton Church of God, and had attended Grace Fellowship Church in Shenandoah. She enjoyed gardening and loved family gatherings. She worked at Elkton Garment Company for many years, and also worked for E.A. Breeden and Tru-Cut Door Company. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
She was married to Roger Darby, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by the father of her children, Donald Robinson and 4 siblings. She is survived by sons, Michael Robinson and wife, Deborah, of Shenandoah, and Donald A. Robinson and Ricky Robinson and wife, Vicky, all of Elkton; daughter, Mary A. Dean and husband, Gary, of Elkton; 4 grandchildren, Judy Robinson, Mary Ann Meadows, Gary Meadows II, and Bobbi Jo Robinson, as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Macie, Madelynn, and Douglas.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Masks will be required for all visitors during visitation hours.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg, with Pastor Sam Sponaugle and Pastor Wayne Comer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for unexpected expenses.
Condolences may be share at kygers.com.
