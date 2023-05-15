There will be a Celebration of Life service for Judy Ann Falls on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. It will be held at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 West Market St., Harrisonburg, Va. (Parking lots are accessible off of Elizabeth Street).
Judy Ann Falls
Mary Martin
