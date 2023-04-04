Judy Ann Falls, 71, of Pleasant Valley, died April 2, 2023, at her home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born July 12, 1951, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the only child of the late Jesse and Dorothy Simmons Nelson.
She was united in marriage on April 5, 1969, to Melvin Falls Jr., who survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Menika Falls. Considered part of the family was Michael Mason, whom she referred to as her “son.”
She was employed by Otterbein United Methodist Church for 47 years and was still working there until the time of her passing. She had built many special relationships during her time there. She regularly attended Grottoes Church of Christ. She also enjoyed attending Brandywine Christian Church.
Judy was a lover of cats. There was never a shortage of them at the home. Any stray who showed up there would have a forever home. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughter. They had been on numerous trips to Europe, many cruises and countless Elvis shows. They both had a love of all things Elvis and were lucky enough to be able to attend shows and events all over the country. She always had a special place in her heart for West Virginia. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could at the family home there.
The family would also like to thank Eli and Sarah Williams for going above and beyond to help make Judy’s final days so special. Those will always be special memories we have to cherish!
All services will be private and the family request no flowers. Please make a contribution to one of her favorite charities St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Cat’s Cradle.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
