Judy Ann Mathias, 75, of Timberville, Va., passed away April 20, 2020, at her son’s residence in Waynesboro. She was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Rockbridge County, and was a daughter of the late Howard and Beulah Montgomery Williams.
Judy had worked at Aileen Inc.
Her husband, Robert Lee Mathias, preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son, Henry Mathias and wife, Ivonne, of Waynesboro; a daughter, Lisa Hensley and husband, Keith, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Zachary Mathias of Shenandoah and Jordan Mathias of Stanardsville; one brother, David Williams of Basye; sister-in-law, Sandy Williams of New Market and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her later in life partner, Gregory A. Riggleman; two brothers, Jerry Williams and Larry Williams; and one sister, Bonnie Booth.
The body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
