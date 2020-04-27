Judy Ann Pettit Morton
Judy Ann Pettit Morton, 65, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center from complications of a fall she had suffered a couple weeks earlier. She was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 25, 1954, and was a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Virginia (Taylor) Pettit.
Judy was a very generous, kind, loving woman with a heart of gold. She always carried a smile on her face and had a huge love for God and Jesus.
She is survived by her best friend and love of her life, Richard Morton; her two sons and families, Brent Weaver and wife, Jane Benson, of Fleming Island, Fla., and Wesley Weaver and wife, Michelle, of Bridgewater. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Bolton and Ruth Dove and husband, Jim; and three brothers, Wayne Pettit and wife, Donna, Ralph Pettit and wife, Zobeida, and Roger Pettit and wife, Jessica; and a stepgranddaughter, Rielly Hurley.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Kenneth Weaver Jr.
A private burial will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Ferguson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
