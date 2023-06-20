Judy Ann Rogers, of Elkton, passed away at her home on Homestead Road on June 17, 2023. Ms. Rogers was born in Elkton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Ernest Leon and Nellie Mae Williams Rogers.
Judy loved her family and attending family gatherings. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing Bingo, crocheting and going shopping.
Surviving are a sister, Goldie Hensley of South Carolina; two brothers, Gary Rogers and wife, Candace “Candi” of Elkton and Eddie Rogers and wife, Carolyn, of Shenandoah; nieces, Dana Ross and husband, Dwayne, of Elkton, Tina Lam and husband, Kenny, and Daphne Rhodes and husband, Rick, all of South Carolina and Tammy Roberts and husband, Jake, of Mount Crawford; nephews, Brian Rogers of Elkton and Jonathan Rogers of Mount Crawford and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Lowell Wayne Rogers, Leon Rogers and Donnie Rogers.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, PO Box 91, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
