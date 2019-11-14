Judy ‘Boots’ Phillips
Judy “Boots” Phillips, 76, of Rockingham County, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2019. Judy was born June 3, 1943, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late James A. and Myrtle Lam Earman.
She was a 1961 graduate of Montevideo High School and a member of Mountain Valley UMC, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Judy was known for her pies and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. Judy also enjoyed crafting, sewing, and caring for children.
On Jan. 28, 1967, she married Roland Phillips, who preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2007.
She leaves behind a son, Michael Phillips; a daughter, Michelle Smelser and husband, William; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sisters, Phyllis Todd and Sharon Lam; nieces, nephews and a furry companion, Target.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
