Judy E. Smith
Judy Elaine Smith, 76, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born on March 1, 1945, in New Market and was a daughter of the late Floyd Bailey and Anna Mae Good Bailey.
On Dec. 6, 1963, she married James “Jimmy” Smith Jr., who survives.
Judy always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger. She loved to dance and work in her flower garden with her husband, Jimmy. She enjoyed listening to country and gospel music and also enjoyed her children and fur baby Ginger. She attended the Twin Valley Pentecostal Church on Sunday evenings with her aunt.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Pamela Morris and companion, Lance Seigler, of Stanley; a son, James Smith III and wife, Wendy, of Stanley; and two grandchildren, Connor Richards and Preston Atkins.
Also surviving are two special young men close to her heart, Tristan and Tyler Bull; and her fur baby, Ginger.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Smith; and her loving grandmother, Essie Good.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley by the Rev. Charles Turner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851 or to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley, VA 22851.
