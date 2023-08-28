Judy Ellen Hensley, 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at her home. She was born March 7, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Nelson and Aline Nieswander.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Donnie Hensley, and her sister, Betsy Nieswander.
Judy loved working in her garden. She enjoyed helping everyone that she could. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by sons, Mark Hensley and fiancé, Sheila, Kevin Hensley and significant other, Teresa; grandchildren, Austin Hensley, Natasha Hensley, Desiree Hensley, Allisha Shifflett, Christian Shifflett and J.R. Lillard; and great-grandchildren, Reignan Breeden and Kieran Breeden.
A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.