Judy Good Rumensky passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 30, 2022, in Florence, S.C. She was born May 16, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Warren Franklin and Ruth Strickler Good.
After graduating from Waynesboro High School, Judy moved to Roanoke, Va., and attended Roanoke Memorial School of Nursing, where she obtained her RN. She then went on to obtain her BSN and her MSN at Radford University before getting her MBA from Averett University.
Judy was married to her loving husband, Michael Rumensky, for 27 years. She worked as a registered nurse in many roles, including operating room supervisor for Roanoke Memorial and Carilion Clinic. Over her career, she served many hospitals across the U.S. as Interim Director of Surgical Services. Her consulting services strengthened perioperative services for several national hospital systems. Her strength was team building to improve patient care, and she excelled at developing prospective leaders among her staff. She was a marvelous, one-of-a-kind leader who never hesitated to give it her all.
In addition to Judy's career accomplishments, she was a devoted mom, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed crocheting and doing cross-stitch in her leisure time, and these hobbies turned into gifts for friends and family. She even made warm hats for newborns and children in Alaska. Judy was a dedicated member of Darlington Presbyterian Church and regularly attended Sunday school with friends at John Calvin Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Rumensky; her sons, Kenneth Yates (Fran) and Noel Yates (Marysue); her grandchildren, Mitchell Yates, Donavan Bush, Andrew Yates and Allyson Yates; her brother, Bennie Good (Ann); and her sister, Carolyn Sweetland (Ted). There are also multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins, who will greatly miss her loving nature, quick wit, and caring personality.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on April 15, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton, Va. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville, Va. Pastors Wayne Wright and Rodney Foster will lead the services.
Judy was a breast cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
