Judy Hammer Harold died April 27, 2021, at age of 73, at Sentara RMH. Born on July 17, 1947, in Washington, D.C., to the late Eva L. Ruff and Laymon H. Hammer.
She spent her early childhood in Fairfax and Prince William counties. She attended Osborne High in Manassas before moving to Dayton in 1963. She was a 1966 graduate of Turner Ashby High School. She was also a member of Sangerville United Methodist Church and the 4150 Eagles.
She married Gerald W. Harold on July 1, 1980. Her stepchildren include Josh Miller Clay Harold and Brad Harold. She also has a sister, Carolyn L. Shaffer (Bobby) of Warrenton, Va.; two nieces and one nephew survive and a beloved pet, Bentley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis L. Hammer; two nieces, Denise Jayne Hammer and Debra L. Saffer; nephew Kevin Saffer; stepson, Brian W. Harold and stepdaughter, Lori A. Miller.
At Judy’s request, she wishes to be cremated and no formal services.
Memorials may be sent to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org.
