Judy Kaye Arndt, 66, of McGaheysville, stepped over into the arms of Jesus on Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center after struggling with declining health issues since May of this year. Born May 10, 1956, she was the daughter of Lottie Cain and now deceased father, Tom Cain.
Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Mark Arndt; sister, Rita (Dan); nephews, Jeremy (Nickie), Corey and Chris; and nieces, Tiffanie (Erik), Hollie (Clif) and Bethanie.
Judy is now reunited with her father, Tom, Pat, BIL, Gary, Aunt Catherine, whom Judy had a close relationship with, and many other family and friends.
Judy loved and was loved and will be missed until we meet again.
A special thanks to the care, love and support that Legacy Hospice had given her. You meant so very much to Judy, my mother and me.
Also, to those who had my sisters “back” and understood her needs, showed love and compassion at HHRC.
Judy’s body will be cremated. Kyger Funeral Home will be taking care of her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
