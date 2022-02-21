Judy Lee Cupp Maclam, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Judy was born April 4, 1947, a daughter of Melvin Henry Simmons of Bridgewater and the late Georgia Lee (Andrews) Simmons.
On June 16, 1996, she was united in marriage to Wayne Maclam, who survives.
Judy is also survived by a son, Michael Cupp of Briery Branch and fiancée, Joyce Hensley, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Randy D. Simmons of Stuarts Draft; and grandson, Wesley Cupp of Briery Branch.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry M. Simmons.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bridgewater with Neil Summers officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
