Judy Moyer Wheelbarger, 74, a resident of Harrisonburg, died April 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH. She had not enjoyed good health for the past two years.
A daughter of the late Edward and Dimple E. Sutton Moyer, she was born on Oct. 1, 1946, in Maryland. Judy was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg and never met a stranger. Her humor and spark was inspiring and most memorable.
Judy loved playing softball and was a pitcher for her team. She had worked at Metro Pants in Bridgewater for a number of years.
On Dec. 5, 1971, she married Earl W. “Billy” Wheelbarger, who survives. She was a faithful and loving wife. Also surviving are four sisters, Janet, Barbara and husband, Jim, Nancy and husband, Mac, and Hope and her husband, Dwight; brothers, Bucky and wife, Kay, Larry and wife, Sally, Sidney and wife, Jean, Roger and wife, Barbara; sisters-in-law, Pat, Gail, Kay, Barbara, Jean and Claudia; numerous nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Steve, Fred, Mac, Ray, David, and Bill, brothers-in-law, Donnie and Tom Redifer; and sister-in-law, Jean W. Moyer.
The family will receive friends at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Mac Coffman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to a general fund at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
