Judy R. Raynes
Judy R. Raynes, 76, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Judy was born in Harrisonburg on March 16, 1943, a daughter of the late Merle Morris Raines.
Judy was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, where she was involved in various activities including the Altar Guild, playing the piano, organ and singing in the choir. She enjoyed the companionship of family and friends and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Jessica Preston and husband, Christopher, of Mount Crawford and Annette Dofflemyer and husband, Timothy, of Port Republic; four grandchildren, William Preston and wife, Brittany, Matthew Dofflemyer, Alexander Preston and fiancée, Tomi Hensley, and Elizabeth Dofflemyer.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory “Bud” Raines.
Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church Altar Guild, 7120 Ore Bank Road, Port Republic, VA 24471.
