Judy Sevillia Baker, 81, of Timberville, beloved wife of Lester Baker Jr., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her home.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Dellinger Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Kevin Gerber will officiate.
Mrs. Baker was born July 2, 1941, in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Ralph E. Reedy and Velma Virginia Vetter Reedy.
She was formerly employed at Edinburg Aileen, Southern Kitchen in New Market and co-owner of Baker Insurance Agency for 32 Years. She attended Sunset Drive Baptist Church in Stanley.
Judy is survived by her husband, Lester Lee Baker Jr., whom she married on Sept. 18, 1976; four children, Cynthia K. Johnson of Mount Jackson, Bonnie L. Weatherholtz of Mount Jackson, Ronnie L. Weatherholtz (Doris) of Strasburg and Jennifer Halterman (Jim) of Quicksburg; three stepchildren, Lester Lee Baker III (Cynthia) of Broadway, Cynthia L. Reamer (William) of Timberville and Pamela V. Diaz (David) of New Market; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
