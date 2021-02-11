Juli Varsha Dove, 32, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Miss Dove was born Oct. 1, 1988, in Gujarat, India and was a daughter of Dorothy June Dove of Harrisonburg. She worked in dining services at James Madison University and was a member of Summit House. Miss Dove was a charter member of Sunrise Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to her mother is a sister, Kali Dove.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, Feb. 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Sunrise Church of the Brethren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.