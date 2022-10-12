Julia Belle Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
She was born April 27, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Robert D. Huffman and Margaret L. Clark Huffman.
Julia was a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg and was also a member and past president of Pen Women International.
On Nov. 10, 1951, she married Hassell Lauck Brumback, who died Nov. 24, 1994.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Lee Harsh and husband, Gary, and Melanie Watson and husband, Dave; a son, Trenton Robert Brumback; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sally L. Ramey.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside Nursing Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
