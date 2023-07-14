Julia Grace Yoder Kauffman
Julia Grace Yoder Kauffman, 91, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Mrs. Kauffman was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Mifflin County, Pa. and was a daughter of the late Milo and Mary King Yoder.
She worked at VMRC for 20 years in the dietary department. She loved nature, poetry, well-seasoned food and was an accomplished seamstress. Julia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a member of Lindale Mennonite Church.
On March 30, 1955, she married Thomas Edwin Kauffman, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Judy Leaman and husband, Jay, Sherrill Glanzer, Joel Kauffman and wife, Ariana, Regina Barajas and husband, Rudy, and Ruby Hostetler and husband, Larion; brothers, Leon Yoder and Ted Yoder; grandchildren, Janelle Leaman, Jared Leaman, Marshall Glanzer, Murray Glanzer, Monte Glanzer, Sarah Kauffman Boyts, Michael Kauffman, Alexis Suvanto, Kathryn Barajas, Madeline Martinez and Erin Hostetler; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kauffman was preceded in death by her siblings, Kathryn Yoder, Dorothy Yoder, Stan Yoder and Bob Yoder; and a son-in-law, Jim Glanzer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Sunnyside Retirement Community and their staff for their compassionate care of Julia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Retirement Community, c/o Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
