Julia Gwendoline Lam Merica passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, where she has been a resident for the past three years.
Mrs. Merica was born May 10, 1931, the youngest daughter of the late Cletus Sherman and Pauline Elizabeth Cubbage Lam.
On May 25, 1946, she was united in marriage to Howard Hunter Merica, who preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2015. After her marriage, she moved to Maryland, where she lived for 40 years. She retired from the Stone Straw Corporation and moved back to the area in the 1990s. She was a member of Elkton Pentecostal Church.
Julia loved to travel and go camping. She loved spending vacations on Sanibel Island in Florida, playing her guitar and singing.
She is survived by her nieces, Carolyn Clements Lamb and Carol Morral and husband, Anthony, and her nephews, Charles Kyger and wife, Virginia, and Jeffery Hensley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Cathaline Hensley and Eva Kyger, as well as her brother-in-law, James Edward Kyger.
A private burial will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastors Eddie Byers and Travis Hensley officiating.
Julia will be at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
