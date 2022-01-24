Julia ‘Julie’ Ann Greer
Julia “Julie” Ann Greer was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Jan. 17, 2022, at age 65. She was born to William and Doris Martin on March 24, 1956.
After graduating from high school, Julie met her husband, Dennis Greer, while attending college at Eastern Mennonite College as a nursing student. Julie fulfilled her lifelong dream of serving as a missionary with Wycliffe Bible Translators. She and her family served for over 12 years in both Brazil and Kenya. Julie and Dennis have three children: Michael, Heidi, and Ryan.
Julie had a heart for serving others and caring for the needy. After working as a homemaker, Julie was a caregiver for both her parents. Later she cared for both disabled clients, and then hospice patients. She especially loved cooking and baking, winning over everyone at her children’s school with fresh donuts. More recently she provided her current apartment neighbors, hospital nurses, and business friends with fresh pies and bread.
Julie could often be found reading and studying the Bible for long periods, a practice she maintained throughout her life. In her later years, Julie lived by the motto: “live fearlessly, love God supremely, and laugh often.” She inspired many with her flamboyant red hats. She was a big fan of Gary Larson’s cartoons.
A memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home at 4 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, Julie has requested donations to Heifer International on her behalf. More details can be found at -https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/3582008.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.