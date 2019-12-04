Julia Marie Yesner Bragan
Julia Marie Yesner Bragan, a loving, kind and multi-talented human being, left this Earth on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She is now free of the pain and fear she experienced these last six-plus years with Alzheimer’s disease. All the dogs in heaven are receiving dog treats from her whenever they want one; unfinished craft projects are completed; and there’s a good supply of ice cream in the freezer to enjoy in the evening.
Julia is survived by her sister, Jan Wachsmuth (David); niece, Donna Schopp (Doug); nephew, Mike Wachsmuth; grandniece, Julia Henegar and grandnephew, Andrew Henegar, all of Eagle River, Alaska. Julia is also remembered by her beloved friends, Mattie Good of Luray, Va., Vivian Kay of New York, N.Y., and stepdaughter, Catherine Bragan and her children of Catlett, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell A. Bragan.
Special thanks to Tippi Garon of ElderTree Care Management Svs for her steadfast love and care of Julia and our family.
To the loving staffs of Hidden Springs Senior Living, Arden Courts at Fair Oaks, Home ElderCare, Leewood Healthcare Center, and Capital Hospice and to the congregation of Page United Methodist Church, our family offers its unending thanks for the support they provided in this journey.
To honor Julia’s memory, please make donations to Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org, Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851, and offer your support and prayers to someone who is caring for a person with dementia of any kind.
Send notes to Jan Wachsmuth, 19709 Second St., Eagle River, AK 99577.
