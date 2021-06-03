Julia Nelle (Blosser) Grandle finished a full and successful earthly life on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1925, to Emanuel and Leona (Branum) Blosser and lived in Harrisonburg all her life. In 1945, she married the love of her life, James A. (Jimmy) Grandle, who preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a brother Dr. Henry G. Blosser of East Lansing, Mich., and by a daughter-in-law, Connie Sue (Harpine) Grandle of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Julia Nelle was a supremely confident woman, strong-willed, and not afraid to speak her mind. She was admired and respected for her integrity, style, and grace by nearly all she met. She attended Mary Washington College (now UMW) and received B.S. and M.S. Degrees in Mathematics and Secondary Education from Madison College (now JMU). She was a much celebrated teacher of Mathematics at Harrisonburg High School for 24 years before her retirement in 1988. During that time she also served as faculty advisor for the Student Government Association and as wardrobe mistress for HHS’s annual Broadway musical productions. She was loved by students and faculty alike and considered a second mother to many, especially to the foreign exchange students who came under her wing.
Julia Nelle was a lifelong active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. There, as a young mother, she was a founding member of the Young Adult Class, served as a children’s Sunday school teacher, and was also a member of the adult choir as well as serving on many church committees and councils over the years.
In the 1950s and ‘60s, she served in the developmental years of the former Rockingham Crippled Children’s Center and was active at the local, state, and national levels of both the March of Dimes and the PTA. She also served on the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Commission during the early years of its existence.
She held the corporate office of Secretary for Lacey Springs Farms/Westdale Hatchery Inc. owned by her husband and his business partner. And she was also on the Board of Directors and Secretary of the Board of the former Rockingham Milling Company. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority and Quota International, a service organization of professional women. She was the self-published author of the book “Pot of Gold,” which tells the story of her family raising their youngest son to a successful adulthood despite his severe disability.
Julia Nelle was a great believer in and supporter of the Community College system in Virginia. She served on the Blue Ridge Community College Board 1989-1997 and on its Educational Foundation Board 2001-2007. In 2007, the Virginia Community College System recognized her with the Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. In 2008 she was recognized as a BRCC Director Emeritus.
From 2000 she lived at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She was active in various activities and resident committees until moving to the VMRC Warsack Assisted Living group home in 2018.
Julia Nelle is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, James A. Grandle Jr. of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Robert E. and Lynn H. Grandle of Hampton, Va., and Christopher O. and Rebecca U. Grandle of Stuarts Draft, Va.; two grandchildren and spouses, Dr. Jennifer A. and Dr. R. Scott Lillard of Copley, Ohio and J. Brian and Heather K. Grandle of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four great-grandsons, J. Mitchell and wife, Emily E. Grandle, of Jacksonville, Fla., B. Matthew Grandle, currently in the Navy, and James R. and Thomas F. Lillard of Copley, Ohio. All lead successful lives, of which she was very proud.
A memorial service will be held at Otterbein UM Church Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. with a family visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. to follow in the church social hall. Inurnment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va. Masks will not be required if vaccinated (honor system). For those who cannot attend, the service will be Live Streamed from the church website and uploaded to YouTube as well.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in her honor to any of the following local organizations: Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) Educational Foundation, Otterbein United Methodist Church or Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL).
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
