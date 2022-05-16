Julie "Judy" Ward Hoover, 79, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. She was born May 8, 1943, in Woodstock and was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Rose Burner Ward.
Julie attended schools in Mount Jackson and Shenandoah Beauty School where she was an instructor. She was a hairdresser and had been employed at Valley Plaza Hair Cutters before retiring. She was also a member of Victory Fellowship Church.
She is survived by her companion, Steve E. Biller Sr. of Rockingham.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and burial will be private.
