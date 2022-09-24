Julie Kay Sullivan, 63, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Sullivan was born May 8, 1959, in Luray, Va. and was the daughter of the late Carl Eugene, Sr. and Mary Susan Stoneberger Rudolph. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy Grimsley and Sandra Rosson; three brothers-in-law, Jesse Eppard Sr., John Haney and Edward Rosson and a sister-in-law, Nancy Rudolph.
Julie was a long-time member of Fields United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. She began her career at Wrangler and later the Shenandoah Moose Lodge. Most recently, she worked at the family operated restaurant called Rudy’s Diner, in Shenandoah. Julie enjoyed coaching softball and all the excitement she shared with her players. She was most proud of her Team the Red’s winning the Shenandoah Rec. League Championship in 1982. Julie was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She had a great love of being outdoors and camping, fishing and campfire singing at Riverside Campground, which was her happy place. Julie was a Virginia Cavaliers fan. Julie was like a walking encyclopedia with her knowledge of all music and enjoyed playing her acoustic guitar and autoharp. Most importantly, Julie had a love and care for everyone she knew especially all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
On June 14, 1986, she married Joseph “Judson” Sullivan, Jr. who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a special nephew, Ian Rudolph; two brothers, Carl E. Rudolph, Jr and companion, Mary Sours, and Douglas Rudolph and companion, Kathy Shifflett; three sisters, Carolyn Eppard, Kathy Comer and husband, Lonnie, and Vicki Breeden and husband, Rick and brother-in-law, Jeff Grimsley. Also surviving are a great number of nieces and nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Stephen Creech and Pastor Joe Amend officiating. Interment will be private at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. In memory of the Love she had for the Virginia Hoo’s everyone is welcome to wear Virginia Cavalier attire.
Friends may also visit at the home of Kathy and Lonnie’s at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Avis O. Comer Shenandoah V.F.W. Post 8613, 1103 Varina Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.