June B. Ritchie
June Baker Ritchie, 92, of Broadway, VA passed away September 2, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born August 31, 1930, in Fulks Run, VA to the late William Clarence and Minnie Whetzel Baker.
June was a homemaker. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Fulks Run.
On April 29, 1954, she married Clifford Ritchie, who preceded her in death March 11, 1988.
Surviving is one son, Jerry Ritchie and wife Darlene of Broadway; one grandson, Logan Ritchie; a number of nieces and nephews.
June was the last surviving of 11 siblings.
Revs. Linda Hudgins and Joel Robinette will conduct a memorial service 3:00 PM Sunday September 18th at Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial at Whitmer Cemetery will be private.
Friends may sign the guestbook from 9 AM – 7 PM Monday, Sept. 5th at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside United Methodist Building Fund, 10943 Acorn Lane, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
