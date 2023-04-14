June Bell Fravel Garber
August 31, 1921-February 26, 2023
June Bell Fravel Garber departed this life peacefully on February 26, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 101.
June was born in Dayton, Va., on August 31, 1921. The only child of Carl and Sallie Fravel, June was the center of her parents’ world. For a short time, the Fravel family resided in Reedville, N.C., where Carl owned and operated several bakeries. In 1935, the family returned to the Shenandoah Valley, opening Carl’s Pastry Shop in Harrisonburg and renting a home on Newman Avenue. It was from this house that she would meet the love of her life, Claude E. Garber, II, who conveniently lived across the street. June attended Harrisonburg High School (Class of ’38) and was active in many sports. She was best known for basketball, which she played all four years. She attended Madison College, then an all-women’s institution, and graduated in 1942 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. June always loved to dance and filled her dance card at town gatherings and social events through high school and college.
On August 27, 1943, June and Claude were married in a small ceremony in her parents’ living room at the family home on Franklin Street. During World War II, June did her part as an administrative assistant for the Merchant Marines in the office of Admiral Ernest King. After the war, Claude went to baking school and the couple moved to Charlottesville to open a bakery. They returned to Harrisonburg a few years later to join Carl’s Pastry Shop (some may know it better as the bakery at Mic or Mac). Claude and June took over the business from her parents and ran it until the shop closed in 1985.
June always enjoyed a dynamic and active social life, maintained an eclectic circle of friends, and was engaged in several local associations and groups. She took part in The Spotswood Garden Club and Garden Club of Virginia for so long that she was honored with a lifetime membership. She was always playing in the dirt and making arrangements for her home and friends. June was an avid Bridge player and taught many younger players as a way of welcoming new residents to the area. She was enthusiastic about her tennis game and spent countless days on the courts around Harrisonburg. June was a longstanding and active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church from 1935 until her death, and she is remembered for her floral arrangements at the church and singing in the pew next to her mother. She traveled frequently and widely in the United States, Europe, China, Russia, Australia, and elsewhere.
June had a long life with many loves, but she said time and again that her greatest love of all was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Sallie; husband, Claude; granddaughter, Jordan; and many dear friends.
June is survived by her eldest son, Claude “Chip” E. Garber, III, and wife, Ruth, of Harrisonburg; son, Gregory “Greg” C. Garber of Virginia Beach; grandson, Aaron Garber and wife, Stephanie Cooke of Waynesboro; granddaughter, Sallie Campbell and husband, Jacob of Bridgewater; granddaughter, Morgan Garber and husband, Cody of Chicago, Ill.; and great-granddaughters, Katelyn and Cora Garber of Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in June’s memory to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad 40, Asbury United Methodist Church of Harrisonburg, or Spotswood Garden Club.
A memorial service will be held on April 29 at 3 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg. A celebration of life will follow at the family’s home at 287 Newman Ave., Harrisonburg, Va.
Please wear color in honor of June’s bright personality.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
