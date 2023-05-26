June Edith Louise Merica
June Edith Louise Merica, 66, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Albemarle County. June was born June 11, 1956, in Denver, Colo., and was the daughter of the late John and Mabel Berry Garman. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Leroy Dimick; second husband, Kenneth Merica; a daughter, Holly Dimick; two sisters, Susan Garman and Phyllis Garman and brother, Marion “Jimmy” Garman.
June was a beautiful person, full of strength and faith. She was dedicated to her family and loved to read her Bible every day. She was notorious for falling asleep while listening to Christian talk shows on her phone. As a natural hard worker in all she did, June would never miss a chance to help others. She had a big heart and open arms for everyone who passed through her life. June enjoyed attending church at Freedom Fellowship in Broadway, Va. Some of her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren, taking walks, going to parks, beaches, petting zoos and picnics. June had so much love for animals, especially her many cats and dogs. Her favorite dog was her Yorkie and her favorite cat was white with green and blue eyes.
Surviving are five daughters, Betty Elliott, Shasta Dimick and companion, Michael Weaver, Tiffany Dimick, Brandy Dimick and companion, William “Joey” Hampton and Brittany Dimick; three sons, Chris Dimick, Donny Dimick and wife, Beth, and Brian Dimick and wife, Amanda; one brother, Robert Garman; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Cox officiating.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
