June Ethel Morgal DeNeale
June Ethel Morgal DeNeale, 99, of Elkton, passed away April 22, 2021 at her home. She was born September 27, 1921 in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of the late Archie and Ethel Morgal.
On June 17, 1939, she married Millard “Bill” Jay DeNeale, who preceded her in death on November 3, 2010. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters and a great-grandson, Brennan Hathaway.
June was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church. She loved to travel but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. She came to the Shenandoah Valley with her husband and retired in 1974. She loved to sit in her chair and listen to birds and take in the mountain views.
She is survived by sons, Steve DeNeale and wife, Cindy, Richard “Dick” DeNeale and wife, Leanna; daughter, Jayne Stargel; grandchildren, Bill DeNeale, Patrick DeNeale, Jennifer Theobald, Christian DeNeale, Sean DeNeale, Scott DeNeale; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Ashlyn Theobald, Bodie and Lucy DeNeale, Alaia and Maya DeNeale and Ethan DeNeale; nephew, Joseph Morgal and Wife, Ruth, numerous extended family, friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Elkton United Methodist Church, 205 Warren St., Elkton, Virginia, with Rev. Debbie Powell and Rev. David Reynolds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 205 Warren St., Elkton, Virginia 22827; Macular Degeneration Research Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or the charity of your choice.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
