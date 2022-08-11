June Hartman Smith, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Smith was born in Harrisonburg on May 12, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Wilson A. and Mary Catherine Layman Hartman.
On Nov. 22, 1957, she married her husband of 56 years, Leroy W. Smith, who preceded her in death April 19, 2013.
June owned and operated W.A. Hartman Memorials and Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. She and her husband were longtime members of Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, who loved her family, bingo, and lawn parties.
Surviving are five children, Gayle Joiner and husband, Curtis, of Harrisonburg, Rick Smith of Los Angeles, Lisa Siever of Harrisonburg, Marcia Pence and husband, Doug, of Harrisonburg and Christi Smith of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Justin Joiner and wife, Brooke, Lyndon Joiner and wife, Emily, Cara Schultz and husband, Matthew, Tyler Siever and his wife Brooklyn, Hunter Siever, Taylor Pence, Trista Pence and Derek Pence; and 10 great-grandchildren, Madeline Joiner, Ryan Joiner, Bryson Joiner, Christian Joiner, Chelsea Joiner, Lilly Joiner, Hailey Joiner, Emma Joiner, Jase Schultz, and Westlyn Brooke Siever.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church in Hinton with Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Friends may call Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, 9148 Rawley Pike, Hinton, VA 22831.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
