June Joyce Thompson, 99, of Elkton, Va., died May 26, 2022, in her home. She was born Oct. 23, 1922, the daughter of the late Eldridge and Ruth Lemley of Stephens City, Va.
June was a graduate of Stephens City High School in 1939 and then attended Madison College for three years. Her first teaching experience, which began a “love long” career, was in a small first grade classroom at Kernstown Elementary School. She then returned to Madison College to complete her education and graduate. Upon graduation, June taught at John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester for 13 years. She was a dedicated first grade teacher there who especially enjoyed teaching young children to read.
After her marriage to Alan R. Thompson and move to Elkton, Va., in 1959, June taught for 11 years at Elkton Elementary School. Upon retirement from public school teaching, she helped Dee and the Rev. Charles Kindred start the Baptist Kindergarten in Elkton. She also helped another Elkton friend, Linda Stephens, establish a kindergarten in Linda’s home in Elkton.
June was a faithful member of Elkton United Methodist Church and part of the Wesleyan Circle. She also joined the Order of the Eastern Star, The Coterie Club, the latter where she led devotions for many years, the Neighborhood Watch and the Coffee Group and was also a member of the Elkton Women’s Club.
Throughout her long life, June was a warm, outgoing, fun loving and dear lady of faith, who loved to be with people both young and old. She was welcomed as a sunny presence wherever she went and was loved by her students in the classroom.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her younger brother, John Franklin Lemley of New York City; her older sister, Dorothy Anne Lemley Haines of Winchester and her adopted sister, Lillian Hoover, also of Winchester. Surviving are a niece, Jayanne Haines Wemmers of Winchester; a great-nephew, Dr. Jason D. Wemmers (Elena) of Washington, D.C.; a great-niece, Allison W. Pellettieri (Glen); a great-great-nephew, Chase D. Pellettieri and a great-great-niece, Ave C. Pellettieri, all of Atlanta.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va., from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022. A service will be held at the same location at 11:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Debbie Powell, minister of Elkton UMC.
A private burial will be held at the Hillsboro Cemetery, Loudon County, Va., at the Hayward and Etta Thompson gravesite.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 205 Warren St., Elkton, VA 22827, Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg VA 22801 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.