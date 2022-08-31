June Marie Back, 64, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born June 3, 1958, and was a daughter of the late Richard and Ellen (Sorrells) Dull.
June was united in marriage to Dale Back, who preceded her in death.
June is survived by a son, Jacob (Ashley) Back of Elkton; two grandchildren, Brayden and Jace Back; and three sisters, Hilda Weaver, Bonnie Henderson, and Anita Percell.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wendell Dull and Charles Dull.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held Sept. 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Ryan Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
