June Ramey Bailey, 86, of Elkton, passed away July 26, 2021. Mrs. Bailey was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Claude and Evelyn Good Ramey.
She graduated from Stanley High School and retired from Rockingham County Schools after 28 years working in the school cafeteria at Elkton Elementary School. She attended Elkton Church of God. She loved working in her garden and enjoyed flowers. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and sister.
On Feb. 5, 1955, she married Melvin W. Bailey, who survives. In addition to her husband of 66 years, she is survived by sisters, Gloria Comer of Shenandoah and Dianna Hurlock of Luray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Sue Bailey; sister, Clara Janney, and a brother, Claude E. Ramey Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Sam Sponaugle officiating.
Mrs. Bailey is at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where friends may call at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
