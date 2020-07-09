June Rose Hensley Liskey, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., was received into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on July 8, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1927, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Claude Solomon Hensley and Ethel Laddie Maiden of Elkton, Va.
She grew up in Penn Laird, Va., where she was baptized and joined the Pineville Church of the Brethren. Later, she joined Grace Covenant Church, where she faithfully participated in Grace Seniors Group. She devoted many hours in prayer for her family and friends.
Mrs. Liskey worked at the Celanese Plant in Bridgewater for fourteen years, and later was the long-time cafeteria manager at Pleasant Valley Elementary School for thirty-four years. This was work she enjoyed that allowed her to be home with her family during the summer.
On September 11, 1948, she married Norwood Biedler Liskey, who preceded her in death. They were married for 54 years. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Liskey is survived by daughter, Sharon Liskey Johnson and husband, Richard, and son, Gregory Norwood Liskey and wife, Jenny.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Elizabeth Coleman and husband, James, Abigail Turnbull and husband, Conner, Jason Liskey and wife, Rachel, Laura Baker and husband, Phillip, Lindsay Lam, and husband, Ryan, and Matthew Sayre and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan, and Adelyn Coleman, Claire and Ian Baker, and Esme and Jude Lam, as well as her loving caregivers.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family which included, camping, playing cards, croquet, horseshoes, and time at the family mountain land near Timberville.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Grace Covenant Church, Harrisonburg, Va. The family will hold a private burial at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Covenant Church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
