June Shiflet Counts, 90, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Augusta Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Counts was born June 25, 1930, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Roy Hizen and Annie Rebecca Myers Shiflet.
She was employed as a secretary at Bridgewater Elementary, which later became John Wayland Elementary for 24 years. She was a member of the Carl D. Lee Women’s Auxiliary, Woodman of the World and Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren.
On Sept. 27, 1953, she married Eugene Alva Counts, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Barbara Henry and husband, George, of Charlottesville, Audrey Clark and husband, Karta, of Leesburg and Cindy Counts of Mount Solon; sister, Juanita Smith of Dayton; brother, Rodney Shiflet of Dayton; grandchildren, Britteny Sherfey, Jessica Shifflett, Koby Clark, Kempsey Clark and one great-grandchild, Landon Shifflett.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Counts was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Shiflet, Linwood Shiflet, Frances Yannul, Louise Ritchie, Glen Shiflet, Donna Hartman and Roy Wayne Shiflet; and a son-in-law, Gary Harpine.
There will be no visitation and the casket will remain closed.
Pastor Marty Doss will conduct a graveside service Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Clover Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullehfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
