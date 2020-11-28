June Wampler Craun, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, born on May 26, 1927, died Nov. 22, 2020, at 3:34 p.m. at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Daughter of the late Carlton M. Wampler and Charlotte Showalter Wampler. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1945. Mrs. Craun worked for Wampler Radio and Appliances before marrying her late husband, Ralph Ashby Craun, on May 26, 1948, where she took care of the home and children. After her late husband died, she became owner of Showalter Amusement Co. dba, Billiards, Games, and Things in Harrisonburg, where she would work the sales counter for the past 25+ years, up until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also attended the Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg.
Surviving June is her brother, Eddy (Buddy) Wampler, wife, Mary Ellen Wampler, of Dayton; sisters, Carolyn A. Wampler and the late Bonnie Lee Wampler, both of Harrisonburg. Also surviving June is her son, Ralph Wayne Craun, wife, Sylvia H. Craun, son, Steven Carlyle Craun, wife, Cheryl S. Craun, and son, Sidney (Sid) Alan Craun, fiancé Ruthi Lee, all of Harrisonburg. With 4 grandchildren, Stephanie, Lindsey, Nicole, Naomi, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing for friends and family will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, thru Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Visit their web site www.lindseyharrisonburg.com for more information.
A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, with pastors Jim Harrison and Roger Dove of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene officiating on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.